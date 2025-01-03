“What a shame! How is it possible that these individuals so close to power have that ability to decide where the money goes? This afternoon Ramoncín seemed especially angry and upset about what is happening. After seeing the declaration of José Luis Ábalos Before the Supreme Court, the three key pieces of the Koldo case have already appeared: Víctor de Aldama, Koldo García and Ábalos. Thus, in ‘Better Late‘(La Sexta) have analyzed the contradictions between each other and the singer, who was on set as a collaborator, has not been able to avoid the most important anger that has been seen in him in recent months.

So, Ramoncin He said that it is incredible that “in a country where people earn 1,500 euros, they are so close to money and can move it as they wish. It’s like an ugly episode of ‘The Sopranos’, really. These gentlemen come and veto people, I like this artist, I don’t like this one, I don’t want to see this journalist, I do like that one…” He has been forceful in his statements and Iñaki López He nodded when listening to what he was saying.

He collaborator It has been dispatched at ease, there is no doubt about that: «These things shock me and hurt everyone a lot. They are allowed to reach and put their hand in places where they should not put it. It’s shameful… Regrettable! And the biggest mistake they are making is lying before a judge, because what they should do is, at least, nod, finally tell the truth. Sooner or later everything will be known and the best thing they could do for themselves, be careful, is to come and say what has happened, recognize if there has been a crime… Ramoncín has stated that in the end they will end up “in Villa Paquita, a few people I know are going to go there. And maybe if they collaborated and really said what happened, they could improve their situation.

Alfonso Perez Medinaa journalist specializing in courts at La Sexta, has delved into details about José Luis Ábalos’ statement, which is what lit the artist’s fuse. Iñaki López He has opined that on top of that “he claims that he has no privacy. Ábalos has fallen into the victimhood that characterizes him so much and now he says that his privacy has even been stolen, due to the leaks. Pérez Medina added that “leaks are common among journalists, and thank goodness, because we can advance investigations and inform citizens.”