As it is already an announced fact, Thus, there are coaches who see themselves as the next on the bench of the Barcelona team, one of them, the most recent, is Thomas Tuchel.
Confirm the diary Sport that Tuchel's present at Bayern is not the best. That is why the options of leaving the club at the end of the campaign are on the table, both on the part of the board and at the desire of the coach, who has a marked preference and having his first adventure within Spain. The German considers that Barcelona is the best possible option, because he knows that he has the resources to build a winning team and there are also several players that he likes, such as Ronald Araujo, whom he has wanted to sign in recent markets.
Sport He affirms that Tuchel is well seen within Barcelona, although the dream is Jürgen Klopp. This option is unviable, which is why Laporta has Thomas very highly considered. At the moment neither of the two parties has offered themselves to the other. The culé team prefers to wait for the coach's future to be defined now that he is having a bad time in Germany, while the German will be waiting for the call from the culé people and they offer him an interesting project, he would value it more than anyone else.
