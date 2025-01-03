If football always seems like an epic, a constant, high-budget epic written by the beautiful game, European basketball and its narratives are more like B movies, with implausible, tacky, but very satisfying and addictive plots. And in this genre it seems that, right now, the Barça It is the fittest team. The blaugranas, not content with going through a serious crisis of results and injuries, have made a fantastic fool of themselves by once again leaving stranded at an airport. Thomas Heurtelas they did four years ago in Istanbul.

The French point guard, who already wore Barcelona between 2017 and 2020, had been chosen to replace Raul Neto, already fired due to his constant muscular problems and who, at the same time, had arrived to alleviate Laprovittola’s loss for the entire season. . Thus, after confirming the departure of the Brazilian, Barça activated the operation and the Frenchman immediately took a plane from ShenzhenChina, where he played this campaign for a few months, landing 13 hours later at the airport in El Prat along with his family.

But something happened in the Barça offices during that journey since, when Heurtel arrived on Catalan soil this Friday, the agreement had been broken. Even, as the ‘RAC-1’ channel claimed, the point guard had everything agreed, such as that he would wear number 3 and would earn a figure close to the 400,000 euros until the end of the season. However, no one was at the terminal to greet him amidst cheers.

Shortly after, at 6:00 p.m., David Carrothe player’s agent, explained in an improvised press conference that the reason for his client’s failed signing was the refusal of the club’s upper echelons. «Barça contacted us after Neto’s injury (…). We even declined an offer from another Euroleague team, because both Mario Bruno as Navarrese They tell us that Heurtel is the chosen one.









You can’t put everyone in the same bag. I have carried out this negotiation with Bruno, who is always a gentleman. Another thing is what they let him do from above,” he said. Car. «If they understand that this is the dignity or honor of a club, there is a serious problem. We will take the appropriate legal measures. The only explanation that the club has given us is that it is not done for an issue of social repercussion.

It is worth remembering that Heurtelin December 2020, was discovered by Catalan executives while negotiating with Real Madrid, the club for which he would end up playing in 2020-21. That approach to the whites caused the Frenchman to be prohibited from entering the team plane when he was preparing to return to Barcelona, ​​after a duel against Efes in Istanbul. Now, it seems that Barcelona has exacted its revenge.

The same player also spoke. «History does not repeat itself like in Istanbul. The one that leaves me off the plane is not Barça as a club, it is a person who had everyone scared. But this situation… I was very excited to come, very happy. I think it was a second chance for both of them and that it could have helped a Barcelona team that is very bad this year. “I wanted to redirect my career with Barça.”