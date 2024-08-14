ANDThe president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, did not appear before Judge Mindy Glazer on Wednesdaywho was waiting for him at a hearing in which the leader faced charges of assault.

The leader had to give testimony again before Glazer, after having appeared in the witness box on July 15. The images that circulated on social networks showed Jesurún handcuffed and dressed in orange clothing. That day he was released on bail and both the leader and the FCF, the latter through a statement, assured that it was a misunderstanding.

According to La W, the guard that Jesurún allegedly attacked also did not show up for the hearing, which is why Judge Glazer rescheduled the hearing for August 26.

A source close to Jesurún’s defense told EL TIEMPO that they believe the leader will emerge unscathed from the process, as they claim to have a video showing that there was no aggression against the guard. The images that have circulated on social media so far have not shown that Jesurún had attacked the guard either.

A different case is that of his son, Ramón Yamil Jesurún, who the videos do show attacking a security guard.

Jesurún was in Paris, where he attended the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games, and on Monday he traveled to Miami, where he met with Michael Band, the lawyer who is handling his case before the US authorities.

Press reports claim that the leader reached an agreement with the guard to drop the charges and that he paid money as compensation. This version could not be confirmed by this newspaper.

The Ministry of Sport will not suspend Jesurún for now

House representative Jénnifer Pedraza had asked the Ministry of Sports to suspend the director from his position due to a pending case. The entity responded that it could not act because the case occurred abroad and left the matter in the hands of the Disciplinary Commission of the Colombian Football Federation.

It should be remembered that the FCF, Dimayor and the vast majority of clubs affiliated with the professional branch expressed their support for Jesurún.

