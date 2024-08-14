Ciudad Juarez.– The lifeless body of a man was found this morning in a field on the Juárez-Porvenir highway, near Rivera Del Lago Street, in the Riberas del Bravo subdivision.

Municipal police responded to a report made by two men who passed by the place and found the body, which was decomposed due to the hours it had been there, said a commander of the Public Security Secretariat.

No signs of violence were seen due to the state of decomposition, but the agents cordoned off the area and notified the State Investigation Agency.

Field criminalistics experts and ministerial police officers attended to take note of the death.