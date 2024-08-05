Ciudad Juárez— The dollar opened trading at around 19.61 pesos, while last night it rose to 20.24 pesos in the international Forex market due to the possibility of a recession in the United States.

Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Grupo Financiero Base, also attributed the depreciation of the peso to the collapse of the Japanese market and the possible escalation of the war in the Middle East.

“It is a consequence of the collapse of the Japanese market and fear of the possibility of a recession in the US and an escalation of the war in the Middle East,” the professional posted on her social network X.