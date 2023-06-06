“I don’t think I can read that,” says Kayla Shyx, rubbing her face nervously, looking down at the text. “I find it really hard.” What is meant is the notorious rape poem “When you sleep” by Rammstein singer Till Lindemann. Instead, Shyx fades in the text to the side of her YouTube video – and continues to tell.

How she was at a Rammstein concert with a friend in June 2022, herself 20, her friend 18 years old. How they were at the front, in the “fire line”, because Shyx had gotten particularly good cards through their management. How they were approached at half-time by a nice Russian woman, how Alena M. asked them if they would like to come to the big after-show party later, here in the Olympic Stadium, how Shyx and they exchanged data and M , wrote her directly on Instagram after the show so that they would find their way to the party, as she and her friend were happy: You have to be so lucky to be invited to a party like this at a concert.

Federal Minister for Family Affairs calls for changes in concert operations

Even a few days after several women accused Till Lindemann of abusive behavior and recruiting sex partners for his concerts, the debate about the Rammstein singer did not stop. The band’s tour continues, four concerts are planned in Munich this week alone. Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus called for changes in concert operations on Tuesday: Young people must be better protected against attacks, there are protective areas for women at concerts and “awareness teams” that women can turn to.

The band Rammstein has according to a report by the “world” responded to the allegations: Alena M., who is currently still in Munich, is said to have been banned from further Rammstein concerts. According to the “Welt” report, the band also hired a PR agency that specializes in crisis communication.







Lindemann’s private parties no longer take place

The band’s environment told the FAZ: “The management started investigating immediately after the allegations about Vilnius.” In addition, an external law firm was hired. “The surveys are ongoing.” The allegations by YouTuber Shys also contained factual errors, for example ID cards from “apparently” underage people would be checked. “It is the band’s unconditional will to clear up the incidents. They really care about that.” Till Lindemann’s private parties have not taken place since Vilnius. They have only existed since 2019. With all the hype, nobody wants it anymore, “not even Till Lindemann”.

“That’s when we started to get jittery”

And then on Monday evening the Youtuber and influencer Kayla Shyx spoke up in a video and reported on her concert experience. Shyx is 21 years old, lives in Amsterdam and has 761,000 subscribers on YouTube and 1.7 million followers on Tiktok. Her video spread beyond her community at breakneck speed on the web, and by Tuesday afternoon it had one million views.