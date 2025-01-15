The spectators of First Dates They were surprised this Tuesday with the great resemblance that one of the diners on the program hadRamiro, with a well-known journalist.

“I like being compared to Pipi Estrada because I think that women, I don’t know if now, but before, considered him an attractive person. I take it as a compliment,” acknowledged the Madrid native.

“Nine years ago I had a heart attack and it changed my life.both professionally and personally,” he told Carlos Sobera at the bar of the Cuatro restaurant.

Ramiro and María José, in ‘First Dates’. MEDIASET

His date was María José: “I have set a limit this year to find love because, sIf you don’t set a date for a challenge, you won’t meet it“said the single woman.

“As soon as I saw him I thought that they had given me the double of Pipi Estrada, I hope I’m not as shameless as him“, admitted the Madrid native.





Ramiro, for his part, ‘countered back’ with another similar one: “I don’t know if anyone has ever told you this, but you look like Ivonne Reyes“. She told him no, but confessed that she had liked being compared to her.

They both went to the table to have dinner and get to know each other better, since the first impression, at least for Ramiro, had been highly positive: “I like it”.

María José and Ramiro, in ‘First Dates’. MEDIASET

But, as usually happens in some dates in First DatesAs soon as they started talking about politics, the evening seemed to go wrong: “I am on the left”; he said, but she replied that “I am right-wing, and I lean more towards the extreme right…”.

But in the end, Ramiro did want to have a second date with María José because “I have felt very comfortable with her. We have things in common and some differences.” The woman from Madrid, for her part, also wanted to see him again.