Apparently the multiplayer modes PvP Of Palworld will allow users to steal other players' Palswhich could generate a lot of controversy from the community.

But let's go step by step. As you may know, Palworld doesn't have any PvP mode at the moment, but the developers have already confirmed that they are working on it and that it will arrive in the next updates. In this sense, one of the modalities planned should be arenas in which players will battle using weapons and Pals.

In the meantime, some users have discovered the existence of the “Radar Sphere”, a type of special sphere that allows you to steal other players' Pals, which is probably not yet possible to obtain legitimately in the game as it will be introduced later together with competitive multiplayer. The description actually reads:

“A sphere that catches Pals when thrown. Although it has a low chance of success, can forcibly capture another person's Pal.”