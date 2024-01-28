Apparently the multiplayer modes PvP Of Palworld will allow users to steal other players' Palswhich could generate a lot of controversy from the community.
But let's go step by step. As you may know, Palworld doesn't have any PvP mode at the moment, but the developers have already confirmed that they are working on it and that it will arrive in the next updates. In this sense, one of the modalities planned should be arenas in which players will battle using weapons and Pals.
In the meantime, some users have discovered the existence of the “Radar Sphere”, a type of special sphere that allows you to steal other players' Pals, which is probably not yet possible to obtain legitimately in the game as it will be introduced later together with competitive multiplayer. The description actually reads:
“A sphere that catches Pals when thrown. Although it has a low chance of success, can forcibly capture another person's Pal.”
PVP is going to be interesting, to say the least…
Will Pal Thieves Ruin PvP?
There are also those who are already preparing to stock up on Pals with this shady means, using the game files to add hundreds of Radar Spheres to their inventory, as in the example on Reddit above.
The player reactions to the existence of the Radar Spheres are already quite negative, for example in the thread below there are those who understandably declared that they will stay away from PvP if possible, those who instead see this addition as something that will make the battles really boring, with players who will simply spam orbs in infinite quantities obtained through cheats.
Others, however, are not so much worried about the possibility of a Pal being stolen (after all, the description states that the chances of success are slim), but rather about the fact that a player could use the Radar Spheres to remove the Pal from the field for some seconds and exploit this window of time to hit the player undisturbed.
It must be said in any case that the fact that Radar Spheres are present in the game files does not necessarily mean that they will be introduced into the game. After all, a few days ago Pocketpair was quite clear on the fact that Palworld's PvP will not be as brutal as that of Rust and other survival games on the market.
