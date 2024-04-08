Before starting, the idea was:

– I did not think that a time would come when astronomers would clash, share and bet on the crescent of Ramadan and the crescent of Eid, and the condition would be “sit or leave” paid by the defeated “astronomer” to the “victorious” astronomer. Amazing..!

They told the time and said:

– Sit where your hand is taken and you will be vindicated, and do not sit where your foot will be taken and you will be dragged.

– Nothing is easier than hatred, but love requires a great soul.

– Take what you can from the world and its people

But learn a little how to give it

If the soul does not show its virtues

In ease, her wealth became one of her disgraces

Wonders and marvels:

– The continent of Asia is a name given by Greece to the inhabitants of the East, and it means the country of gypsies or savages. As for the name Australia, it is derived from the Latin word “australis”, meaning the south or the land of the south, after it was discovered by Matthew Flinders, and he initially called it “Terra Australis”. Then it was shortened to Australia only, and the Dutch “Flinders” preceded it in discovering it in 1606 AD, and they called it “New Holland,” “New Holland or Nova Hollandicus.” As for Africa, it has several meanings: from the Phoenician word “Afri,” meaning dust, and “Qatar.” » It means land or country, but some scholars attribute it to its Amazigh origin “Yifri, Ifrane”, meaning the cave and its inhabitants, and in Latin “Aprica”, meaning sunny, and in hieroglyphics “Africa”, meaning the land of birth or the motherland.

Knowledge treasury:

– There are differences in the Arabic language between synonyms and antonyms. The shadow is not the shade. The shadow is in the morning and the evening from the beginning of the day until noon, and the shade is the concealment, such as when we say: The shadow of the night is black, and I am in your shade, and the shadow is the light of the sun if it is covered with a visor. As for the shade, it is from Midday until night, when the sun sets, i.e. returns, Humaid bin Thawr says:

There is no shade at noon time

Nor taste the fay after the evening.

The difference between a question and an interrogation: the question is about what a person knows or does not know, and the question is about what he does not know or doubts, and the difference between news and news, news is telling another about what he does not know, and news is about what he knows or does not know, and the difference between praise and praise, praise is only once, Praise is repeated praise.

Our symbol is our identity:

– A heart, a chain of gold or silver that adorns a woman’s chest, trimmed, dragged, and trimmed, a rope for pulling. We say: “I trim the stitched car.” Behind the people, and following their words, qalala, entered, and qallat, guide, qalala, bundle. We say: “qalala jat or misiblu,” qalala, smaller than a bow, and made of palm fronds. We say: “qalala sah,” qalul, a gunpowder pellet for feeding. For the cannon, a swaddle, whatever the palm holds.

Things about us and from us:

– Paint: One of the names of the areas in Abu Dhabi. It is the smooth, reddish-yellow sand, after the salt marshes. It is in the classical language, so paint is smooth red leather, and in the Qur’an; “And when the sky was split open, it was a rose like paint.” And Dahan after the seal, and Ghafat Dahan are among the old names, and Dahan is an area in Ras Al Khaimah, and “Land of the Air” is one of the old names of Al Ain, like “Land of Al Jawf,” which used to form what is called the historical “twin.” Its archaeological finds date back more than three thousand years, and others date back to the first Islamic century.

Publication history:

Be kind to me, my love… Oh my lord, what a luxury to live in

Your difference called me sleepy.. and I wore a worn-out dress

**

The rubbish of the Arabs is the strain of Ismail.. Oh, they are poor, but they are the angel of death

Shall Al-Ghadhi is sweet in his condolences.. and he called the Bedouin’s frigs fascinated

**

We feel sad if we don't leave…the disability of life is severe

He throws you into scandalous situations… due to the scarcity of what is in hand

**

Khor Al-Yazira boycott… Al-Khalouf’s relay cut

How is thought managed? On the path, where do I roam?