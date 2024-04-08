Wave of international solidarity in the face of the attack by the Peruvian Prosecutor's Office against journalist Gustavo Gorriti

The Peruvian Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation against the prosecutors of the Lava Jato Special Team, Rafael Vela and José Domingo Pérez, and the journalist Gustavo Gorriti and has ordered them to hand over the phones used between January 2016 and April 2021, in full investigation of the Odebrecht case in that country. The purpose of the provisional supreme prosecutor Alcides Chinchay, who investigates crimes committed by public officials, is to lift the secrecy of his communications and reveal his sources. The decision has sparked a wave of international solidarity from the journalistic community and organizations in defense of freedom of expression.

Gorriti, director of the portal IDL-Reporters, He is noted for his role in the investigations into the ramifications of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in Peru, whose plot revealed the structural corruption of the country's political class. He is also accused of covering the call Cocktails casewhich involves right-wing politician Keiko Fujimori in an alleged network of irregular contributions from companies for her 2016 election campaign under the guise of social events.

The reactions have been immediate, both in Peru and internationally. César Hildebrandt, director of the weekly Hildebrandt in his Thirteen, He called on the union to demonstrate its “commitment to freedom in this vitally important matter.” “Gorriti has every right not to hand them over. I'd rather be in prison than hand over cell phones to a prosecutor. Because you are not a public official, Gustavo. That is unacceptable,” criticized Hildebrandt, establishing the difference between Gorriti and the prosecutors. Ángel Páez, director of the newspaper's Research Unit The Republic, stressed that it is not about Gorriti, but rather a dart against the profession. “It is not against Gustavo Gorriti, it is against investigative reporters. It is not against Gustavo Gorriti, it is against the journalists who uncover corruption. “It is not against Gustavo Gorriti, it is against the free press,” he noted.

In mid-February, when intimidation attempts against Gorriti intensified, more than 80 journalists from Latin America and the United States came out in defense of the journalist through a letter. The following month, the US National Press Club and the National Press Club Jorunalism Institute promoted another joint statement signed by ten journalistic and press freedom organizations. “It is an obvious attempt to silence one of the best investigative journalists in Latin America,” the document states.

The preliminary investigation opened against Gorriti at the end of March is based on the testimony of Jaime Villanueva Barreto, a former confidant of the former National Prosecutor Patricia Benavides. The philosopher, as this operator is nicknamed, accuses Gorriti of having surrounded Alan García with his exclusives and of having induced him to commit suicide. The former president shot himself in April 2019 when he was going to be arrested for corruption. Villanueva Barreto also accuses him of having favored prosecutor Rafael Vela to continue leading the Lava Jato Special Team.

On April 5, the deadline for Gorriti and the prosecutors to hand over their cell phones expired. No one has given in to the request. As Juan Carlos Tafur, director of the portal, says Greaser, “Solidarity with Gorriti exceeds any journalistic ill will that, of course, he may have cultivated throughout his exemplary career. Even his enemies in the journalistic field cannot endorse such a brutal violation of the essence of good journalism as the one he intends to perpetrate.”

Gustavo Gorriti is recognized for his reporting in the harshest times of terrorism and the dictatorship of the 1990s. He was kidn