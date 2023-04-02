The Somali researcher, Dr. Moamen Al-Alam, narrates to “Sky News Arabia” some of the manifestations and features of celebrating the month of Ramadan in his country.:

During Ramadan, the custom of “al-hakka” or “al-hakawati” spreads; Where young and old are keen to sit around him in circles and listen to the stories he tells and give them joy, and often deal with the stories of the prophets, companions and followers, and some of these episodes are held on the shore of the Indian Ocean Among the social customs is the intense lighting, whether for streets, home destinations, mosques, or public squares .

Many Somalis are keen to perform Tarawih prayers, and religious lessons and workshops for reading the Holy Qur’an are often held after that, and in some mosques these lessons and sessions are held before the evening prayer. Sharia students perform “seven fasts”, which is a Somali custom during Ramadan, in which students recite the Holy Qur’an one by one for 3 hours every night, and the family that hosts them is keen to slaughter a “shah” for them. .

Ramadan tables

With regard to food habits, whether the traditions associated with it or the famous food dishes, the believer of the world says:

Well-to-do families leave the doors of their houses open during the time of breaking the fast to receive the needy or the poor who are fasting Fasting people often eat a cup of dates with water, then they perform the Maghrib prayer, and then the breakfast table is set .

Fasting people often eat a cup of dates with water, then they perform the Maghrib prayer, and then the breakfast table is set The most popular Ramadan foods on the iftar table are “pasta”, “sanbousa”, “hobbies”, “bananas” and “mutton”. As for suhoor, the most popular food is porridge, which is made from “corn flour with camel’s milk”. “.

History of Islam in Somalia