Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to temporarily postpone his controversial judicial reform. The decision was made after having fired his defense minister Yoav Gallant and under the pressure of the national protests, which are now three months old, and the political crisis in the country. The reform seeks to increase executive and legislative power over the judiciary. Among other things, it would give Parliament the power to prevent a law from being annulled by the Supreme Court.