Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Ramadan Hockey Tournament in its second edition, which is organized by the Game Association, concludes this evening at the American Creativity School stadium in Sharjah. Ten teams participated in the tournament: Sharjah Police, Al Shaab, Golden Eagles, Shima, UTSC, Lakenor, Spitter, Tigers, UAE and Dadabhai. The first stage will be held in a league system of one role in two groups, and the first and second of each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

The results of the closing round of the first round resulted in Shima defeating the United Arab Emirates 2-1, Shima defeating Marhaba 10-0, Dadabhai defeating Al Shaab Village 2-0, and Sharjah Police defeating Lacnor 6-1.

In the semi-finals, the Sharjah Police team, the leader of the first group and the finalist with the full mark, will meet with 12 points from winning 4 matches, and Al Shaab Village, which ranked second in the second group with 9 points, while the second match will bring together Dadabai, the finalist with the full mark, 12 points, from winning 4 matches. With Shima’s team, which finished second in Group B with 7 points.

The Hockey Federation, headed by Abdullah Sultan Al-Dah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federation, allocated in-kind and cash prizes for the winners, as 3 prizes were allocated with a cup for the teams that ranked from first to third, and 6 other prizes were allocated for the best goalkeeper, defender, tournament scorer, emerging player, ideal team and best player in the course.

