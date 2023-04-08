The Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez has quickly attached to the eredivisie of the Netherlands, since he has answered with goals in the feyenoorddemonstrating that the trust placed by the club was correct.
All this has not gone unnoticed in the world of football, since this week the names of various interested parties for El Bebote have come out, sounding more loudly Newcastle United of the Premier Leaguebut they also raise their hands Leicester City, astonville, brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.
There is no doubt that the Dutch league is perfect for the Aztecs, since they have managed to shine there and later jump into stronger competition.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
After being world champion under-17, he made the leap to Europe with the AZ Alkmaar, where he played for four years, winning a league and a Super Cup. From there, the four-time World Cup player arrived in Spain with the Spanishmilitating four seasons.
Added to this, he returned to the Netherlands with the PSV Eindhoventriumphing again in his two campaigns, with another League and another Super Cup, which led him to go to Italy with the Rome and finally, back to LaLiga with the Real society.
The five-time World Cup player left Mexico very quickly to join the Deportivo La Coruna. Then he went through the Valencia and the Bayer Leverkusen until he was signed by the PSV in 2014, where he left a pleasant memory by lifting two Super Cups and one League. After 102 commitments, with four goals, he took his bags to join the ranks of the Real Betis from Spain, where it is currently kept.
Thanks to his good performance with the Mexican team in the World Cup 2006the one from Ocatlán caught the attention of the PSV Eindhovenwho decided to hire him in 2006.
The rojiblanco youth squad became the second Aztec to reach the eredivisiehaving a successful step with two leagues and a Super Cup, until he was signed by the fulham from England.
The Maza also received the confidence of the PSV Eindhoven, being signed in 2008, after standing out with Chivas and the Mexican team. Such as salcidothe defender was able to achieve a trophy, since he won the Super Cup, to later be hired by the vfb stuttgart from Germany.
Before arriving at napoli from Italy, where he is almost nothing away from getting the shieldChucky sowed successes in the PSV Eindhoven, which he arrived in 2017 from Pachuca. The attacker lifted a league title in 2018, but earned the respect of the fans for his 21 goals and eight assists in 74 duels.
In August 2013, El Tecatito was signed by the FC Twente, since he convinced them with his participation in the Club World Cup. The forming in striped he spent two years with The Tukkers, achieving 13 goals and five assists in 51 matches. Thanks to that, he passed into the ranks of the Porto from Portugal and is now in the Seville from Spain.
Finally, it must be remembered that Edson Alvarez He has also had great campaigns with the Ajax Amsterdamso in these last two years it has sounded very strong that clubs like the Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona, newcastle and Westham.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Mexicans #broke #Netherlands #reached #big #leagues
Leave a Reply