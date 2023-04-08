All this has not gone unnoticed in the world of football, since this week the names of various interested parties for El Bebote have come out, sounding more loudly Newcastle United of the Premier Leaguebut they also raise their hands Leicester City, astonville, brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

There is no doubt that the Dutch league is perfect for the Aztecs, since they have managed to shine there and later jump into stronger competition.

Added to this, he returned to the Netherlands with the PSV Eindhoventriumphing again in his two campaigns, with another League and another Super Cup, which led him to go to Italy with the Rome and finally, back to LaLiga with the Real society.

The rojiblanco youth squad became the second Aztec to reach the eredivisiehaving a successful step with two leagues and a Super Cup, until he was signed by the fulham from England.