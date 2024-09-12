The event is scheduled for October 10-13, 2024. Rallylegend in the Republic of San MarinoThe twenty-second edition confirms elements already known and introduces novelty, with updates on the structure and the race course. This year, in addition to the “40th Stig Blomqvist Tribute 1984 Rally Championship – Audi Quattro Trilogy”another Special Event is planned: “LegenDakar”, a great tribute to the legendary “Dakar” race.

Rallylegend 2024 date and program

Rallylegend 2024 will take place from October 10th to 13th. The Rallylegend headquarters is at the Multieventi Sport Domus in Serravalle of San Marinowhich also hosts Rallylegend Village. The sporting checks begin Tuesday 8th October and continue Wednesday, October 9thtogether with the route reconnaissance.

Rallylegend is scheduled from 10 to 13 October 2024

Rallylegend 2024 starts on October 10th with the “Sprint Legend Race” at 8.30 pm. Friday 11 October a night stop with three special stages: “I Laghi”, “Chiesanuova” and “San Marino”. The traditional “drivers’ dinner” will take place in Pianello, San Marino.

Subaru Impreza at Rallylegend

On Saturday 12th October, the race starts at 13:00 with six special stages, including “Piandavello”, “La Casa” and the spectacular “The Legend”. On Sunday 13th October, the final stage starts at 10:30with two passes on “The Dens” and one on “The Legend”. The latter also hosts a spectacular show with performances and parades of champions and historic cars.

Rallylegend 2024 categories

There are four categories scheduled to compete at Rallylegend 2024: “Historic”cars built up to 31 December 1985; “Classic”cars built from 1 January 1986 to 31 December 2002; “WRC” which includes the World Rally Cars, the R5s, the Super 1600 Super 2000s, the Kit Cars, the RGTs, the A8/N4s and the R4s; “Legend Stars”cars built up to 31 December 2012, in racing trim, ex-official with original livery and important historical-sporting past.

Rallylegend 2024 appointments, special events

Among the events of great interest at Rallylegend 2024 is the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the last Audi Sport wins the 1984 World Rally Championshipin which he won the Constructors’ and Drivers’ titles with Stig BlomqvistThe special event sees a great presence of Audi Quattro and prominent pilots of the time.

Rallylegend 2024 also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first WRC world title of the Lancia Stratoswon in 1974. The legendary car, which won three consecutive titles for Lancia, is at the centre of a special event.

Audi Quattro at Rallylegend

A wide collection of original Stratos is on display and the protagonist of performances during the four days of the event, together with the pilots who have made history. The program includes parades, exhibitions and special tests from 10th to 13th October.

Dakar cars at Rallylegend 2024

Among the special events to be noted is the “LegendDakar”, dedicated to the legendary race Dakar. Around twenty vehicles that are symbols of the Dakar, including iconic trucks and carsalong with champions like Miki Biasion And Juha Kankkunenoccupy a space in the RallyVillage.

LegenDakar poster at Rallylegend 2024

In addition to the static exhibition, the programme includes performances-shows Friday and Saturday, with a special participation in the test “The Legend” on Sunday.

Three great Dakar champions are present at Rallylegend 2024: Jacky Ickx, Ari Vatanen And Jutta Kleinschmidt. Ickx, winner of the Dakar in 1983 and with a rich list of victories in Formula 1 and Endurance, is participating with the Porsche 953.

Porsche 953 Dakar

Vatanen, four-time Dakar winner and 1981 world rally champion, tells the stories of his duel with Ickx in the 1989 Dakar. Kleinschmidt, the only woman to win the Dakar in 2001 with the Mitsubishi Pajero Evolutiontakes part in a dedicated talk show. The three also drive historic Dakar cars, exhibited in the Rally Village.

