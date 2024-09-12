EA Sports FC 25 is coming soon and EA Sports has decided to reveal the MLS (Major League Soccer) Top 25 Players Voting. Throughout the week, the company will continue to reveal top players from leagues around the world, who will influence the new 5v5 Rush experience, present in all major game modes, “encouraging experimentation to discover new and exciting dynamics with small squads based on individual player strengths.”

Player ratings will also help make 11v11 team strategy more authentic. thanks to FC IQ, a new artificial intelligence model which also draws on real-world data, to influence player tactics through new Player Roles.