EA Sports FC 25 is coming soon and EA Sports has decided to reveal the MLS (Major League Soccer) Top 25 Players Voting. Throughout the week, the company will continue to reveal top players from leagues around the world, who will influence the new 5v5 Rush experience, present in all major game modes, “encouraging experimentation to discover new and exciting dynamics with small squads based on individual player strengths.”
Player ratings will also help make 11v11 team strategy more authentic. thanks to FC IQ, a new artificial intelligence model which also draws on real-world data, to influence player tactics through new Player Roles.
But now let’s cut the chatter and Let’s read MLS player ratings:
|Name
|Surname
|Name by which he is known
|OVR
|Lionel
|Messi
|88
|Louis
|Suarez
|82
|Luciano
|Coast
|81
|Sergio
|Busquets Burgos
|Sergio Busquets
|81
|Denis
|Bougainvillea
|80
|George
|Dawn Ramos
|Jordi Alba
|80
|Charles
|Gil Pareja
|Charles Gil
|79
|Emil
|Forsberg
|79
|hany
|Mukhtar
|79
|Hugo
|Lloris
|79
|Juan Camilo
|Hernandez Suarez
|Cucho Hernandez
|78
|Richard
|Puig Marti
|Riqui Puig
|78
|Ryan
|Gaul
|78
|Christian
|I’m aranging
|78
|Hector
|Herrera
|78
|Lorenzo
|Insignia
|78
|Roman
|Burki
|78
|Louis
|Muriel
|78
|Evander
|by Silva Ferreira
|Evander
|77
|Federico
|Bernardeschi
|77
|Asier
|Illarramendi
|Illarramendi
|77
|Jonathan
|Rodriguez
|77
|Sebastian
|Driussi
|77
|Hugo
|Cuypers
|76
|Peter
|Muse
|76
For the rest, we remind you that EA Sports FC 25 will be released on September 20, 2024 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch.
