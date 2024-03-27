Easter in Kenya

More than a month after the last round of the world championship, the WRC returns this Easter weekend for the only round of the calendar scheduled in Africa. From the snow of the Swedish Rally we will move on to the dirt road of Kenyahome to the 72nd edition of Safari Rally. The last time the WRC landed in this country in the traditional month of March was in 2018, with this year's 19 stages which may provide the first indications of who will be the driver to beat this season.

Toyota or Hyundai?

In the last three editions of this historic rally, victory has always gone to Toyota drivers: in two cases Sébastien Ogier won, with the Frenchman's hat-trick missed by the 2022 success of Kalle Rovanpera. Furthermore, the Finn himself will be present in Kenya to try to redeem himself from the disappointment in Sweden and to try to put an end to the two successes of the Hyundai drivers in his part-time season. In fact, he won in the Monte Carlo Rally Thierry Neuvillecurrently leading the world championship rankings despite the success of Esapekka Lappi in Sweden.

Live TV and streaming

Sky Sport will broadcast live on this occasion too five stages of the rally which officially started with today's shakedown, in which good performances from Neuville and Rovanpera emerged. While the subscription to RallyTV will allow fans to follow all the tests in streaming on the official website of the competition, Sky Sports Max will broadcast live first stage absolute, scheduled for tomorrow at noon. The same channel (in addition to NOW streaming) will also guarantee live broadcasts PS9 and PS12both scheduled for Saturday, with the PS16 which will anticipate the grand finale of the Power Stage to 1.15pm on Easter Sunday.

Safari Rally 2024: program and TV times