There voice actress who provided the English voice of Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – Suzie Yeung – says that while recording her lines she was asked to pretend to vomit from motion sickness. Apparently, the sound she produced was too accurate and disgusting, so much so that Square Enix had to tell her to redo it.

The information comes from Square Enix's official website where Yeung was asked what his most memorable moment was recording lines for Yuffie in Rebirth. According to Yeung, it was during a session where she was asked to simulate vomiting because Yuffie gets motion sickness easily.

“I remember when we were acting,” Yeung said, “my director, Kirk Thornton, said to me, 'Okay, I need you to actually pretend to vomit right now. I need you to actually vomit some stuff!' As, I tried to give my most disgusting reaction – and it was great and a lot of fun!”.

But then the team said to me, 'Actually, you have to tone it down, they don't like it,'” Yeung admitted. “In the original version it was just too much! Hopefully it gets toned down a bit in the actual game.”