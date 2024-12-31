One of the questions that has been asked the most after Jesús Navas’ farewell ceremony has been in reference to the whereabouts of one of the most beloved captains of Sevilla fans: Iván Rakitic. The Croatian was not present at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium this past Monday, nor was a video projected with his words, as was done with other colleagues who could not be physically present in the tribute. The former Sevilla player has been one of the players who has shown the most affection for the Nervión entity and it was very surprising that he was not at an event as important as this one.

This absence was even more striking considering that he was in Seville, since Rakitic himself published a story on his social networks last Sunday in which he was located in a well-known park in the capital of Seville. Sevilla had planned for the player to participate in this farewell somehow, but at the last minute the Croatian had to cancel it due to a private matter. Since Rakitic was expected to be at the event, no video was recorded and his absence was evident.

The former Sevilla player, who left the club last January, was not the only absentee who drew attention. Teammates like Diego Carlos, who was at the celebration of the seventh Europa League despite no longer belonging to Sevilla, or Adriano did not appear physically or telematically.

And that list of football players and professionals who were there in one way or another was long: Fernando Navarro, Antoñito, David Castedo, Juan Cala, Pep Martí, Carlitos, David Prieto, Javi Varas, Jesuli, Fernando Vega, Fernando Sales, Redondo, Mosquera, Alejandro Alfaro, Fazio, Escudé , Diego Capel, Aitor Ocio, Andrés Palop, Pablo Alfaro, Coke, Beto, Kepa, Kanouté, Marcos Acuña, Sergio Ramos, Juande Ramos, Manolo Jiménez, Gregorio Manzano, Roberto Carlos, Julio Baptista, Davor Suker, Javier Saviola, Renato Dirnei, Paco Gallardo, Zubimendi, Oyarzabal, Remiro, Carvajal, Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Nico Williams, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Dani Olmo , Álvaro Morata, Vicente del Bosque, Fernando Llorente, Jordi Alba, Capdevilla, Xavi Hernández, Iker Casillas, Sergio Busquets, Xabi Alonso, Santi Cazorla, David Villa, Cesc Fábregas, Fernando Torres, Andrés Iniesta, Sarabia, Couple, Mercado, Escudero, Koundé, Ocampos, Óliver Torres, Franco Vázquez, Luuk de Jong , Bryan Gil, Scaloni, Banega, Fernando Reges, Lopetegui, Mendilibar and Bono.