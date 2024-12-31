One of the most common resolutions for the new year is learn englishor whatever language, but first there is always the Anglo-Saxon language. Many go on camps, trips, take intensive courses or practice with platforms or apps like Duolingo.

Normally with the beginning of a new year, many want to continue this training with private teachers, and although this is undoubtedly the best method of all (excluding total immersion). However, these have a high cost, and Many times they require time that for one reason or another we cannot give.

In fact, that is one reason why language apps or platforms have grown so much in terms of popularity, since They allow each user to train at their own pace and with their timesthat is, you can do 15 minutes while you return from work on the bus and then resume it before sleeping for a while.

But these apps teach you what is established by their creators, and it may be that the topics and aspects they cover are not those that interest you, and at this moment you are looking to deepen your knowledge of English at a work level and you do not want to know on other topics.

Well in this case, you can go to ChatGPT or any other Artificial Intelligence chatbot and use it as a private and personalized teacher of English to help you train yourself the way you want.

How to learn languages ​​with ChatGPT

Everything will depend on your level and aspirations, but if we don’t know where to start, it’s as simple as opening the ChatGPT app and asking a defined agenda in which to learn the chosen language. Here we can establish the level we have, and if we don’t know what we have, you can even ask the AI ​​to give you a small control exam so that it can assess your capabilities.

In turn, you can ask the AI ​​to explain grammatical rules, conjugations and syntactic structures, and send you exercises to do, which the AI ​​itself can later correct the exercises for you.

Another option is to use AI so that teach vocabularyand here you can be as specific as you want since you can ask him any theme you want, and again you can ask for exercises to practice and have it corrected. In the same way that you can write texts in this languagewhich if you want can give you the theme, length, format or whatever you want, and take a look at it in case there are any spelling mistakes.

Lastly, you can also choose practice your speaking with AI, that is, speaking the language with AI Since it has a microphone and can read the answers out loud, you just have to ask it to answer in English or the language you want to have conversations in another language.