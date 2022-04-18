Ras Al Khaimah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received yesterday evening at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, was briefed by His Excellency on a number of issues related to energy and infrastructure, and the Ministry’s plans and programs aimed at sustaining and developing the two vital sectors for future generations, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”. Which has brought more prosperity, progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE.

His Excellency extended his sincere congratulations to His Highness on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty to return this occasion to the UAE, its people and residents on its good land with goodness and blessings. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Head of the Public Services Department, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Sheikh Abdullah bin Humaid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and Muhammad Muhammad Saleh, Director General of the Union Water and Electricity. Munther Mohammed bin Shukr Al Zaabi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department, Eng. Abdullah Rashid Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan Company, and Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Zaabi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Real Estate Company.