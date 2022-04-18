Sharjah (Union)

Yesterday evening, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the graduation ceremony of the second batch of certified reciters from the Holy Quran Complex in Sharjah, which was held at the University City Hall.

The graduation ceremony began with verses from the Holy Qur’an recited by the reciter Rashid Ali Al Naqbi with the narration of Hafs from Asim, after which Dr. Khalifa Musabeh Al Tunaiji, President of the Noble Qur’an Complex in Sharjah, delivered a speech in which he said: “The Noble Qur’an Complex is a global beacon from which the thirsty narrators are inspired by their narrators, and those who motivate their longings, but rather It has become – with its scientific departments and international museums – a unique cultural icon and a leading knowledge interface in the United Arab Emirates, and this blessed complex has the right to be one of the greatest achievements of the modern era in the service of the Holy Quran and its sciences, how not? It was written by a sublime and blessed hand, with letters full of light, and those lines are still following, to reveal brilliant achievements, on which watchful eyes and skillful hands were established.”

Regarding the latest projects that the complex is working on, Al Tunaiji said: “In fulfillment of the lofty visions, this year witnessed the launch of two long-awaited projects for the Qur’anic library. The meanings, and the lights of Al-Mathani shine in it. As for the second project: The Scientific Committee in the Noble Qur’an Complex was involved in a project of writing books on the individual readings of the Qur’an, in a unique approach that has not been preceded by, inclusive of all that the reciter and the student need from: performance notes, Ottoman drawings, and Quranic interludes. And guidance, and the evidence of the texts and their edits in the margins of each of the individual copies of the Koran, to be a practical guide for those who wanted to read the Qur’anic readings individually, and these Korans are the second part of this blessed project.

Concerning the number of licensed reciters and their countries, Al Tunaiji said: “The Noble Qur’an Complex in Sharjah, with the grace of God, has covered (157) one hundred and fifty-seven countries, and the complex now embraces memorizers from all the countries of Africa and South America. His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah – may God protect and protect him – to celebrate the graduation of the second batch of metaphors and metaphors: their number reached (303) three hundred and three seals, with a total of (394) three hundred and ninety-four seals with different readings and narrations on a group of the finest sheikhs of reading.

These blessed efforts, could not have seen the light except by the grace and success of God Almighty, then thanks to the unlimited support, generous care, and direct and diligent follow-up, from His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, may God protect him, who set his sights on serving the Noble Qur’an and its people. May God reward him on behalf of the Qur’an and his family the best reward.”

Congratulation

The President of the Noble Qur’an Academy concluded his speech by advising the authorized and metaphorical readers, saying: “Congratulations to you for this divine selection and divine specialization, for your organization in the chain of chains of chains of transmission related to the Prophet, may God bless him and grant him peace, is an honorable lineage and an honorable position. And perform what you have borne of the trust, with determination and sincerity, and covenant with the word of your Lord, recitation and reflection, in knowledge and action, and be the best ambassadors for this blessed assembly in your countries, and spread the tolerance and moderation of Islam among the nations, and do not forget your sheikhs and those in charge of this assembly from your sincere supplications, and single out the builder of this assembly and its patron. His revival, with a sincere invitation in prayers and in solitude: O Allah, prolong his life and do his best.” During the ceremony, a number of male and female graduates recited samples of their readings, as Al-Hafiz recited: Muhammad Marshad, according to the narration of Shu’bah on the authority of Asim, and Al-Hafiz: Ahmed Al-Hasnawi with the narration of Warsh on the authority of Nafi’, and the book was recited by: Nora Al-Basiouni, according to the narration of Hisham on the authority of Ibn Amer, and Al-Hafiz Muhammad Ahmad the grandfather Issa recited a recitation All ten readings. Then Dr. Khalifa Al Tunaiji, President of the Noble Qur’an Complex, handed over the graduates their certificates, congratulating them on their achievement in obtaining the Qur’anic certificates, and wishing them success and payment.