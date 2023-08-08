Rajuilma arrives in Finland | We can’t talk about a storm yet, but a cold front will arrive at six in the morning – the forecast promises that the front will cross the whole of Finland

HS compiles the latest information about the storm for this article.

Weather situation, updated at 05:30

As of 6:30 p.m., there is no talk of a storm anywhere in Finland, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Eero Hallavo. The cold front causing a possible storm is in the Gulf of Finland, from where it arrives in southern Finland at six in the morning.

A cold front brings rain.

The wind is over ten meters per second off Helsinki at half past five. In gusts, the wind can be around 20 meters per second. A wind that is at least 21 meters per second continuously for more than 10 minutes is considered a storm wind.

Lightning has not yet been observed at all, even in Estonia, where a cold front has been during the night.

Forecast, updated at 05:30

A cold front will move northward over southern Finland during the morning, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. At midday, the front gathers strength from the heat of the sun. When moving to central Finland, it can be even stronger.

“It’s still a bit sleepy in southern Finland,” says Hallavo.

The front has crossed Helsinki around noon, but the heavy rain will continue until around evening.

By 9pm, the cold front has reached the area from North Karelia to Kemi. Having come to Kilpisjärvi in ​​the middle of the night, the front has crossed Finland.

Thunderstorms may occur locally.

In the areas that the cold front has not yet reached, the temperatures are freezing as far as Lapland. Even in the cold front, the temperatures remain quite high, around 20 degrees. In rainy areas, the temperature drops slightly below 20 degrees.

The graphics tell essential information about the weather right now: