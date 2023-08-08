First fruits? The driver Magaly Medina is getting ready to inaugurate a new edition of his program ‘Magaly TV, la firme’ on August 7, in which he will present news about national and international show business. In recent days, “Urraca” surprised the public by showing some images in which Maju Mantilla’s husband, Gustavo Salcedo, appears in the company of another woman, while the presenter was recording the “Arriba mi gente” program. Find out HERE all the details of the show.

‘Magaly TV, the firm’: what time to see the program?

‘Magaly TV: la firme’ is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 9.45 pm to 11.00 pm, constituting more than an hour of entertainment news.

On which channel do you broadcast ‘Magaly TV, the firm’?

Magaly Medina’s entertainment news can be followed on channel 9 or ATV.

Where to watch ATV LIVE?

‘Magaly TV, the firm’ is broadcast by the ATV signal. People who want to watch the channel LIVE can do so through the various options that exist. Here are the streaming services where you can tune in to the show:

Movistar TV: channels 9 SD and 709 HD

Claro TV: channels 9 SD and 509 HD

Cablemás: channels 9 SD and 120 HD

Cable Peru/Visión Peru: channel 9

Star Globalcom: channel 5

How to watch ATV FREE ONLINE?

If you cannot see the program through the television signal, search for ‘Magaly TV: the firm’ on the Youtube platform. You can also tune in on the ATV website.

Magaly Medina LIVE: what happened in the last program?

In her last program, Magaly Medina commented on the ampay of Maju Mantilla’s husband with another woman. In addition, she had former cheerleader Shirley Cherres as a guest, who spoke of the alleged relationship she had with the late former president Alan García.

