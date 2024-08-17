Saturday, August 17, 2024, 02:00











The accumulated rainfall in Spain since the beginning of the hydrological year, on October 1, 2023, until August 14, 2024, is 4% higher than the normal value for that period, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). It is the third consecutive week that it has remained at the same level.

Specifically, the national average value of accumulated rainfall since the beginning of the hydrological year is 601 litres per square metre (l/m2), while last year at the same time it was 578 l/m2.

By area, the state agency explained that rainfall exceeds normal values ​​in the western and inland half of the Peninsula, in the eastern half of the Basque Country and Navarre and in the western part of the Pyrenees together with the northern part of Aragon and the north of Andalusia. On the other hand, the accumulated amounts are below their normal values ​​in a strip that runs through Asturias and Cantabria, as well as in both archipelagos, especially the Canary Islands.

They are also particularly low in a strip in the eastern peninsula that goes from Almería to the Ebro Delta, where less than half of the precipitation has been recorded compared to its average value for the period 1991-2020. During the period from August 7 to 13, precipitation affected the northern half of the peninsula, parts of the southern half of the Valencian Community and the north of the island of Mallorca.

In fact, AEMET has explained that in many areas of the northeast quadrant of the Peninsula the 10 l/m2 was exceeded and that in the Huesca Pyrenees and in areas of Navarre between 40 l/m2 and 60 l/m2 were recorded. Among the accumulated rainfall in main observatories, the state body has highlighted the 46 l/m2 in Logroño/Agoncillo, the 41 l/m2 in Pamplona/Noain, the 36 l/m2 at Bilbao airport, the 25 l/m2 in San Sebastián/Igueldo, the 21 l/m2 in Huesca/Pirineos and the 20 l/m2 in Hondarribia/Malkarroa.