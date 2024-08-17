It is well known that the second season of is currently being recorded. The Last of Uswhich will adapt the events of the second game of the franchise, and therefore, will introduce new characters that come to the cast of actors to participate. However, that implies some risks, the appearance of Abbywho at the time was so widely disowned that fans harassed the voice and motion capture actress to the point of exhaustion, including death threats.

This background has been made known to the producers of the series HBOand with that in mind, it has been confirmed that during filming, Kaitlyn Dever, who gives life to Abbyhas had to receive additional protection in case there are slightly eccentric fans who do not know how to differentiate between character and actor. The information was mentioned Isabella Merced in a podcast, and for those who don’t know, she will play Dyne in the program.

Here is what was mentioned by Mercy:

There are a lot of strange people in this world because there are some who truly hate Abby, who is not a real person. Abby, without giving away any spoilers, does things that people don’t necessarily approve of. Kaitlyn will get hate on social media for that.

Here is the synopsis of what we could see in the series:

The plot focuses on Ellie’s journey to seek revenge after a tragic event leaves her deeply affected. As she progresses on her quest, she is faced with difficult moral decisions, violent confrontations, and the emotional impact of her actions. The story explores themes such as revenge, hatred, love, and the consequences of violence, showing how these elements affect Ellie and the characters around her. The game also features Abby, another playable character, whose story is intertwined with Ellie’s. Through the narrative, players experience different perspectives, adding complexity to the plot and challenging their perceptions of the characters and their motivations.

For now, there is no release date for the second season of The Last of Us.

Via: The Guardian

Editor’s note: It’s scary that this will happen again, especially since the audience for the series will be more global, not limited to the gaming niche. So if they don’t know how to handle the situation properly, the same thing will happen again.