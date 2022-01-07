If everything goes well, if there is no going back and nothing strange happens, Rainbow Six Extraction It will be available from January 20 on a good number of platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Stadia. Well, surely you already knew all that, you even think that its premise is very clear, but it is a game that has a lot to show you.

Now, I had a chance to play a pre-almost ready version of Rainbow Six Extraction It was already through those game sessions that I really learned that, in effect, ‘they are not enchiladas’, it is a title that you must enjoy with others and that you must mentalize yourself for failure.

Good because? It’s time to tell you …

What is Rainbow Six Extraction about?

The surname of this R6 from Ubisoft It says it all, we must remove the bodies of the humans trapped by this new threat that is not going to be left. That is the key task. Sometimes you will think that ‘that is the easiest of all’, but no. The game is designed in a way that things are going to get complicated.

In terms of history, Team Rainbow has fought for decades against all kinds of threats, but never faced mutant aliens. You are part of the REACT – Rainbow Exogenous Analysis & Containment Team and you are one of the operators that must end the Archæans.

Then, with other players you will have to build a raid, they choose the difficulty, look for rewards and carry out a certain number of missions. The first will be ‘easy’ and from there it will increase little by little. Let’s say that it is to go from point AB and in the middle is to fulfill certain requests that you could well skip.

A game like this requires a progression that makes the experience worthwhile, because if not, everything becomes monotonous and repetitive. In this section, Rainbow Six Extraction fully meets its objective of rewarding the player who endures to the end and manages to meet his goals, but …

Rainbow Six Extractrion is difficult … In all its difficulties

We (that is, the boys I played with) were told that the difficulty of Rainbow Six Extraction It was customizable, that is, there were options and well, despite the fact that we started in some easy games, well, it turned out that they were not so easy. The latter is merely appreciative, because surely you can do much better than us.

Games now start with three players and can end with everyone trapped. How is this? You see, if one of the operators is trapped in the contaminated area and his companions do not rescue him, he will be trapped and in a separate game you will have to remove him. Is there a possibility that you will run out of operators? No, but on more than one occasion, as they say in my neighborhood – you are going to sweat.

Why is this new Ubisoft game getting so complicated? First of all, there is not much ammunition, the floor has traces of the aliens that will not let you advance quickly and you must clean it. Then, the Archæans are not so easy to take down, you have to apply stealth and be very tactical, take advantage of all the skills of the operator and have the goddess of fortune on your side.

Of course, you have the opportunity to continue advancing despite the failure of not fulfilling a part of the mission, however, you will feel the heaviness that you did not achieve the objective that you were seeking so much to achieve. This is how frustrating this game can get

You will have to team up

Okay, by now you should understand that it is important to team up and take on roles. It is good that there are only three players: someone can dedicate themselves to defend, another to heal and the last to attack, but, it is not that simple, it is also important to develop the operators and know how to play with them.

For example, a mission can begin with ending nests of Archæans and for that someone will have to send a drone to investigate how the situation is. Another will have to find all the loot and, if you can, distribute it. Even carry the medicine that will restore the health of the companions.

The point is that it is not easy to follow all these precepts because, perhaps an enemy alien happened to change plans or the floor is impossible to pass or simply the mission that you had to do, simply could not be carried out. For example, you have to get samples from certain Archæans, and if it eludes you or ends up with you, you could no longer continue.

On the way from A to B you can: save an operator, collect samples, destroy nests and so on, and depending on the order, the situation can be much more complicated than usual. That is why it is very important that there is a lot of communication in the players.

A pleasant level and character design

One of the most important sections of Rainbow Six Extraction It has a lot to do with its level design because finally they are not the traditional lanes of shooting games, here it is about putting yourself in a location, such as a police station or a construction. You’re going to notice a lot of rooms, doors to cover, windows to seal, and so on.

Not that waves of enemies are coming like in Zombie mode from Call of dutyOn the contrary, the idea is that you plan an escape route for when you have to flee from the Archæans. The design of the scenarios was quite good and it is worth enjoying and exploring it, because it will not be easy to escape from it.

On the other hand, the character design is faithful to what we see from the series. There is something for everyone and you are sure to find one that you love, it will even hurt that he is in recovery for so long in the event that he gets out of a raid very badly.

It is worth knowing everything that each operator can do, including spending on the appropriate weapons and equipment so that each game is as bearable as possible, because, just as you suffer from a lack of ammunition, you will also cry when you do not have materials to repair a turret.

It is not a simple game, but you will have fun

I really doubt that Rainbow Six Extraction I went through some kind of adjustment in its difficulty, even though those of us who played it were very vocal about this detail with the people who developed it. In the not too distant future they will surely put a patch and make it a little more accessible without eliminating the challenge.

It is also a fact that there will be players exploiting all the weaknesses of the game and passing it without problems, however, finding all those paths will not be easy or, failing that, some professionals must already be doing it, because those guides that come out are not made. alone.

Likewise, that this R6 is so complicated and heavy does not mean that it is little fun, on the contrary, making your way through a raid will entertain you, you will even become fond of the operators, so much so that you will have a favorite to whom you are not going to want to take out so that he ends up trapped in a zone.

There are also enough scenarios so that the experience doesn’t get repetitive. You will be able to do a little of everything and the possibilities for fun are wide. It only remains to wait for the game to come out on January 20 and for you to meet other friends to play. Surely this will not be a problem because it has crossplay and comes with Game Pass.