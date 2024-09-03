Rai, majority split but the Board of Directors expired in May. The scenarios

The question Rai it doesn’t seem to be close to a solution, the majority there was a split over the methods and names to choose for the new board of directorsThe deadline was set for next September 12thbut given this state of affairs, as the government parties themselves admit, the appointment risks being postponed slip. In fact, – reports Il Messaggero – Alloy And Go Italy they are stalling – if there is no agreement in the majority on the director general and not even with the opposition on the president, no point in proceeding – and the Pd and the rest of the minority are even less pushing for the vote since they would like a new television governance only once the vote has been made new law on Rai. And so, the pre-holiday chaos between the building on Viale Mazzini and the palaces of politics is re-emerging exactly as it was in this phase. In fact, FdI is pushing for vote now for the new board of directors. Meloni studies the next possible moves. Two options, or rather three, are on the table in this a stalemate that risks lasting a long time.

The first – continues Il Messaggero – is that of the forcingand it provokes a part of FdI (even if Meloni is cautious). This is the plan: on September 12th the Parliament vote for the 4 members of the board anywayfulfilling the legal obligations according to which the council must be renewed, having expired in May. The Mef indicates the two components – the one who will be the director general and the one who will be the president – of choice governmentThe Board of Directors ratifies the CEO and then we go to Rai Surveillance to elect the president. If the latter – in this case we are talking about Simona Agnesclose to Forza Italia – does not have two thirds of the votes, including the additional ones from part of the minority, we’re moving forward anyway. And the president is made by the most senior of the councilors, given that the dominus of Rai, according to the law in force, wanted at the time by Renzi, is the CEO. But there is another unknown, the October 23rd The Tar will rule on the appeal presented and could decide to impose another way of electing television governance.