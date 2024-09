Like Dimitrov, Taylor Fritz also made it into the top eight. The US professional defeated the eighth-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud 3:6, 6:4, 6:3, 6:2. The 12th-ranked player in the world is the next opponent of Alexander Zverev, who won against the American Brandon Nakashima.

Defending champion Coco Gauff, meanwhile, surprisingly failed in the round of 16. In an American duel, Gauff lost to Emma Navarro 3:6, 6:4, 3:6. The 20-year-old crowd favorite was far from top form, with Gauff committing 19 double faults alone. Last year, she won her first Grand Slam title in the final in New York against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

“I think there is a mental hurdle that I have to overcome,” said Gauff about her numerous errors when serving. Although she was also eliminated early at the Olympics in Paris without a medal, the US flag bearer at the opening ceremony did not want to speak too critically about her sporting summer: “So many people want to get to the round of 16. So many people want to make it to the Olympics. So many people want to be the flag bearer. It depends on the perspective.”