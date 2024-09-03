On the second day of the Nations LeagueSpain, the current champion of Euro 2024, faces Switzerland in a duel that promises excitement and competitiveness.
The Swiss national team has been a tough opponent for many of the major powers of European football, having eliminated Italy in the round of 16 at Euro 2024 this summer, and is known for its organisation and fighting spirit. Here, 90min presents five interesting facts about the Swiss national team that you may not have known:
Switzerland has been one of the most consistent teams in Europe when it comes to participation in major tournaments. Since 2004, it has qualified for every edition of the European Championship and the World Cup, demonstrating remarkable consistency. This is particularly remarkable given the size and population of the country, which highlights the quality of its football development structure.
The Swiss team is known for its cultural diversity, with players of very varied backgrounds including Albanian, Turkish, African and Balkan roots, among others. This diversity not only enriches the dressing room with a mix of languages and cultures, but has also influenced the team’s style of play, making it more versatile and adaptable to different opponents and circumstances.
Switzerland have stood out in recent years for their defensive solidity, especially during the qualifying stages. In the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, they only conceded 7 goals in 10 games. In the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, they also conceded just 2 goals in 8 games. Then, in the 2022 European Championship qualifiers, they conceded 11 goals in 10 games. This solid defensive trend has continued in recent tournaments, becoming one of the team’s hallmarks, allowing them to compete head-to-head with bigger names.
Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka, a Bayer Leverkusen star, is the heart and soul of the team. With over 100 international caps under his belt, Xhaka not only brings quality and leadership in midfield, but is also a force to be reckoned with in and out of the dressing room. His temperament and ability to lead at key moments have been instrumental in Switzerland’s recent exploits, including their shock win over France at Euro 2020, and even their win over Italy at Euro 2024 that eliminated the reigning European champions.
Switzerland were one of the teams that went the furthest in the inaugural Nations League, managing to qualify for the finals in 2019 after surprising Belgium with a historic 5-2 victory. This early success in the Nations League showed that Switzerland is capable of competing at the highest level in this new European national team competition and reaffirmed its status as one to be reckoned with at any tournament.
