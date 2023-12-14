Center-right satisfied with Ranucci's slaps at the Democratic Party

Ten days ago he was seen again near Viale Mazzini. There Rai wants to grow again in terms of ratings and, amidst the endless controversies of recent weeks, now the time has come to take stock.

For a program that ends (in December the shutters are lowered in the television boutique of Nunzia De Girolamo), a killer one is about to open. It will be the show of Massimo Giletti, born in 1962, who made his debut at Rai in 1988 in the editorial staff of Mixer and then as a television presenter in the 90s on Rai 2 with Mattina in famiglia, Mezzogiorno in famiglia and I fatti tue. In 2002 the Casa Rai 1 variety show boomed and then from 2004 to 2017 with L'Arena.

In recent months many swear they have seen him at the top levels to confer with the CEO Roberto Sergio. A name, that of Giletti, which is liked by the centre-right of the Government, in particular by the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, who has always defended him and shared him via social media. Giletti's name will also serve to put aside the echo of the controversy over some sovereignist broadcasts that went a little out of line, especially in the Pontida of public radio, Radio 1 directed by Francesco Pionati, a Christian Democrat with green sauce, where some Of Marcello Foa and Annalisa Chirico they made the opposition cry foul.

Early end of the transfer market, however, for the management of Tg1. If anyone jeopardized the helm entrusted to Gian Marco Chiocci, the scoop interview with the Pope, the noticeable increase in the quality of some reports and the social appreciation of the journalistic reports have effectively armored the director's position. As at the moment the CEO's global leadership is hardly questionable Roberto Sergio. And there is a detail that denotes the climate of positive balance that reigns at Rai: in the last episode of Report, broadcast on Sunday evening, Siegfried Ranucci he started slapping everyone, and not just the majority. Above all, the slap to the wife of the PD plenipotentiary, Dario Franceschini. The Rai3 investigations did not spare the former PCI foundations and even the Grillini friends had to accept the disgrace of the service on the request to reintroduce a sort of public financing for the parties. In short, Rai is getting back on track. AND Massimo Giletti it's the blow that everyone is expecting, starting with advertising investors.

