Just over a year after the release of Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphonyalso its sequel Koumajou Remilia II: Stranger's Requiemoriginally released way back in 2010, is ready to drag you into Scarlet Devil Mansion in this latest remastering available from this December 14th.

The famous illustrator is back again Banpai Akira, which once again gives a bold and dark touch to the designs of all the characters, always maintaining their original charm. Furthermore, this version of the game promises to offer players a remastered and elegant soundtrack, new graphics and decidedly smoother controls than its original version. So let's find out if this is really the case in our latest review!

Title: Koumajou Remilia II: Stranger's Requiem

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)



Version analyzed: Nintendo Switch (EU)

Type: Horizontal scrolling action

Players: 1

Publisher: CFK

Developer: Frontier Hague

Tongue: English (lyrics), Japanese (dubbing)

Exit date: December 14th 2023

Availability: digital delivery

DLC: not announced



Note: none

We reviewed Koumajou Remilia II: Stranger's Requiem with a Nintendo Switch code provided to us for free by CFK.



Sakuya Izayoimaid of Scarlet Devil Mansionfinds herself involved in a dark adventure after discovering that her mistress Remilia and her old companions are now missing and linked to an event known as the “spring that never comes”…

Between Maid and Mistress

The plot of Koumajou Remilia II: Stranger's Requiem then follows the adventure of Sakuya Izayoi who, unlike the previous protagonist, specializes in close-range combat with blades, as well as possessing an ability capable of leaving her floating in the air for a short period of time. Compared to the original version of the game Sakuya now also has evasive action (a simple step back), which allows players to avoid enemy attacks during a fight, as well as possess new special attacks such as “Sculpture of the soul”, “soccer”, “Knife throw with step backwards” and much more for an even more frenetic fighting experience.

Similar to the first game, the level design is linear and the game is divided into multiple stages, each with a final boss. The gameplay of Koumajou Remilia II draws inspiration from previous games Castlevaniaas Super Castlevania IV And Castlevania: Rondo of Blood. The protagonist can in fact equip one of the two secondary weapons, but they will require “energy”, located in various points of the levels, to be able to be used. Our protagonist will be able to equip up to three secondary weapons or summons before selecting a level. Secondary weapons will include Sakuya's favorite throwing knife and his own pocket watch capable of stopping time. He will also be able to summon companions from the series Touhouwho will launch attacks using their distinctive abilities.

The plot is divided into eight different stages, for a total of about two-three hours to complete (very influenced by the difficulty selected) and about double if you decide to unlock all the various objectives, 44 in total. The title will allow you to choose between four different difficulties (Extra Easy, Easy, Normal, Hard) and the number of lives in possession (up to a maximum of twenty per game) so as to make the experience easily accessible to everyone and decidedly less frustrating if you are not very familiar with the genre.

Some little news

This new version for Nintendo Switch And PC boasts remastered HD graphics, voiced dialogue and additional game content. From the game menu we will be able to access various items, many of which are mainly dedicated to the title's extras. We find Collection where you can read all the information relating to the fourteen main characters, who will be unlocked by continuing the adventure. Here we will also be able to listen to the iconic musical tracks, twenty-five in total, which will accompany us level by level. Finally, the numerous game videos present at each beginning and end of the chapter will also be viewable. Among the additions we also find the voice Challengewhich will take the place of a more common trophy/achievement collection screen.

Once the game is finished, another four new items will be added to the menu. In OMAKE we will be able to witness additional dialogues between the various supporting characters, so as to be able to grasp new aspects of their personalities, in a total of four new episodes. In Boss Rush we will be able to face all the bosses of the game progressively, deciding ourselves which of them to start from. In Phantasm we will be able to experience a further piece of the plot, thus unlocking a new epilogue for the adventure, set after the main story. Finally, under Special, we will be able to replay the entire adventure as Reimu Hakurei (the protagonist of the previous title), equipped with unique abilities and invocations.

Technically the title is fluid, but with some details overlooked. In fact, it will not be uncommon to come across texts belonging to dialogues that will not flow and will continue beyond the screen thus becoming impossible to read. Even the absence of Italian localization leaves something to be desired, despite being a title that focuses more on gameplay than on an actual plot.

Who do we recommend Koumajou Remilia Ⅱ: Stranger's Requiem to?

Koumajou Remilia II: Stranger's Requiem it is recommended to all those who loved the first chapter or the original Koumajou Densetsu II: Stranger's Requiem and they want to relive it with small new features too Nintendo Switch and PC. Recommended for lovers of horizontally scrolling action titles who can take home, perhaps at a discount, a few hours of quick fun.

Nostalgic experience

Simple and satisfying gameplay

Customizable and easily accessible difficulty… …But the differences with the first chapter are minimal in every respect

Poor longevity and little replayability

Easily forgettable