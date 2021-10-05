Manchester City star Raheem Sterling could be interested in a transfer to FC Barcelona.

Barca hope to strengthen in January after seeing their side weaken considerably over the summer. Ronald Koeman’s men seem destitute and would need new blood this winter. This is why Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has been the subject of interest, with the winger falling out of favor at the Etihad Stadium this season.

Sterling and Barça, it’s mutual

Sterling has only started twice in the Premier League this season, and he may well be ready to go for more consistent playing time. According to Sport, the England international has already agreed to a transfer to FC Barcelona. However, the transfer is only possible as part of an initial loan. Barca will only have € 16million to spend in the January transfer window, although salary is not a factor due to the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer.