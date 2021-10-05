“Gender medicine cannot be done without precision medicine, the first step in establishing how to treat patients and patients: it is necessary to encourage the training of rheumatologists and the introduction in hospitals of multidisciplinary teams trained in the application of gender medicine“. Roberto Caporali, full professor of rheumatology at the University of Milan, said this during the webinar “Women at 360 °. The challenge of Gender Medicine for chronic autoimmune rheumatological and dermatological diseases ”, promoted by Ucb Italia.

“Rheumatology is a woman, it affects more and more women – added the expert – therefore a correct gender medicine, in the treatment, must take into account the woman in all her phases and experiences: that of childbearing age, that of old age or of the athlete, because the problems must be declined on the basis of what she wants to continue to do after the diagnosis of the disease “.