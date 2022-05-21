Sunday, May 22, 2022
Rafael Santos Borré, in the ideal team of the Uefa Europa League

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2022
in Sports
Rafael Santos Borre

Rafael Santos Borre

Photo:

Xavier Soriano. AFP

The Eintracht Frankfurt striker was decorated by the organization of the tournament.

Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré is beyond happiness. After having given the victory of the Uefa Europa League to Eintracht Frankfurt, Borré was included in the ideal team of the tournament.

In the ideal eleven, the Colombian shares three players from his team: goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, midfielder Martin Hinteregger and midfielder Filip Kostic.

during the contestBorré scored four goals and scored the penalty that gave the title to the German club, which had gone 42 years without having a continental victory.

“I had dreamed of tonight, of a historic night for the club, a historic night for me”Borré said after becoming champion.

SPORTS

