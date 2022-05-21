Rafael Santos Borré, in the ideal team of the Uefa Europa League

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Rafael Santos Borre
Xavier Soriano. AFP
The Eintracht Frankfurt striker was decorated by the organization of the tournament.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 21, 2022, 03:02 PM
Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré is beyond happiness. After having given the victory of the Uefa Europa League to Eintracht Frankfurt, Borré was included in the ideal team of the tournament.
In the ideal eleven, the Colombian shares three players from his team: goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, midfielder Martin Hinteregger and midfielder Filip Kostic.
during the contestBorré scored four goals and scored the penalty that gave the title to the German club, which had gone 42 years without having a continental victory.
“I had dreamed of tonight, of a historic night for the club, a historic night for me”Borré said after becoming champion.
More news
SPORTS
May 21, 2022, 03:02 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Rafael #Santos #Borré #ideal #team #Uefa #Europa #League
Leave a Reply