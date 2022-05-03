Three weeks from Roland Garros (May 22-June 5) and six weeks after a cracked rib, Rafael Nadal finally puts his feet on his favorite surface, clay, at the Masters 1000 in Madrid, where Novak Djokovic will continue to find the rhythm.

The draw, held on Friday, placed both first spades in the same part of the draw. The same as the new prodigy Carlos Alcaraz, brand new N.9 in the world at 18 years old, after his title in Barcelona last week.



It may interest you: (Boris Becker in prison: a nest of rats, drugs and violence)



Nadal, whose last match dates back to March 20 – the lost final of the Indian Wells Masters 1000 against the American Taylor Fritz one day after his rib injury – he will take to the sand on Wednesday, while ‘Djoko’ and Alcaraz will do so on Tuesday. How does the Majorcan tennis player face the tournament?

He likes Real Madrid

“I’m trying to take these days as a little bit of preseason, without thinking that this tournament may come in handy for me, It’s the reality at the level of preparation, you have to take it this way,” he said.

However, it was known that Nadal made a request to the organization of the tournament, not to schedule his match at the same time as the game between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the Champions League.



“Rafa likes to play during the day in Madrid, since the ball bounces higher, and with the Champions League semi-final he asked us not to play at the same time as the game,” he said.

the organization of the contest.

It may interest you: (Carlo Ancelotti talks about the Champions League and his retirement from football)

sports