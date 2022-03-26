Rafael Fernandez He does not leave his wife Karla Tarazona alone at any time, and this was demonstrated today, Friday, March 25, when he sat down with his partner on the “Amor y Fuego” program to back her up and give her all his support in front of her. the scandals that have arisen in recent weeks.

However, not the entire interview was focused on this topic, but the businessman was consulted about his luxuries and began by saying: “The first helicopter is the one I learn to fly, it is a two-person ultralight. To learn to fly a helicopter is very difficult, it takes between 2 and 3 years. There are no schools, either, here in Peru.”

Rafael Fernández continued: “The other is four (people). When you have an emergency like in the case of my dad, for example, something happens to him in Chincha, to transfer him to Lima, from the entrance it only takes between 1 or 2 hours. What if I have it just for my dad? No, for anything.”

YOU CAN SEE: Rafael Fernández assures about business success: “There are no schedules or days off”

The also influencer Karla Tarazona took the opportunity to reveal what her partner’s latest acquisition was: “It’s a convertible, they only made a certain number of cars of this model, it must be 280,000 euros.”

Karla Tarazona told why she could not go to América television

The television presenter Karla Tarazona was surprised to tell the reason why she could not appear on any program on the América television channel during her visit to the set of “Amor y fuego”.

He explained that the reason was focused on the romance of Christian Domínguez and Isabel Acevedo: “To this day I wonder why (they vetoed it). Thank God I didn’t need to go to that channel. I always had my jobs elsewhere, but indeed there were many years in which I did not step on that channel.

Christian Domínguez dedicates nice words to Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández

The singer Christian Domínguez decided to refer to the mother of his second child, Karla Tarazona, due to all the comments that have been unleashed about their past relationship.

In this sense, the artist stated: “God is great and you are in a beautiful family, also for your good deeds and because you are a great woman.”