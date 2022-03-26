The Rayos del Necaxa announced the ticket prices for their next tournament match Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 of the MX League in front of the Eagles the Americato be held on April 2 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Time) Mexico) on the field of victory stadium from Aguascalientes.

Under the orders of Jaime Lozano in technical direction, rojiblancos They have changed their face and look with a different attitude towards the final stretch of the championship. Therefore, a large attendance is expected at the home of the Rayos after the break in the FIFA datewhen they receive some bluecream who have already managed to get out of the bottom of the general table.

It could have been full at the Victoria Facebook Club Necaxa

Ticket costs range from 420 to 990 pesos, so before the Millionsin case of coming out with the victory, they would ensure one more step to climb towards the positions of league.

Located on the eighth step with 14 points, the Ray they accumulate four wins for two wins and five losses; Americameanwhile, have already left the basement and the arrival of Ferdinand Ortiz to the bench, they accumulate 10 units, the product of two wins, four draws and five losses.

