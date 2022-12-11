He broke his silence! Several months have passed since it was announced that Raphael Cardozo and Carol Reali, better known as cachaçaThey ended their relationship after 12 years together and after almost a year of engagement. Although neither of them officially confirmed that they were separated, the news of the breakup became an open secret that was not denied either.

Now, the former reality boy was encouraged to declare for the first and only time what it meant to be with the Brazilian model for so many years and how he feels today, after returning to being single.

Rafael Cardozo affected by his break with Cachaza

The cameras of “América spectacles” intercepted Raphael Cardozo to talk about his separation with Cachaza. In this way, the driver also caused surprise by revealing that he feels affected by the breakup, because there are times when he feels very alone.

I am a person who loves loneliness, but too much loneliness also hurts you. Especially after a relationship of 12 years, now I stop alone, and it does affect me ”, he expressed.

On the other hand, he pointed out that this entire process has taught him many things and has helped him change certain attitudes and thus be a better person in the future.

“Sometimes we have to lose, sometimes we have to fail. We learn from mistakes. You have to correct your mistakes to learn. I think I corrected many things that had been failing and now I am a better person I think I had to go through that,” he added.

Why did Cachaza delete his engagement photos with Rafael?

cachaça made their separation official Raphael Cardozo and deleted all the photos of the request for a hand that the former reality boy made in December 2021. After that, the influencer was consulted about this decision and managed to say that it is a new beginning for her.

“Zero complications, everything quiet. Each to their own, much respect, in fact. It is a new stage in my life. I want to start like this. There is nothing wrong, just a new stage ”, he expressed for “America shows”, he explained.

Cachaza removed all his photos with Rafael Cardozo

cachaça he turned the page and decided to delete all the photographs he had with Raphael Cardozo in social networks. From couple trips to family reunions. The news was given by the host of “América hoy”, who noted that the Brazilian even deleted the images of her engagement with the former participant of “This is war”.