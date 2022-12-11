Mexico. La diferencia is one of the greatest compositions by Juan Gabriel and It has been performed by many artists, one of them is Vicente Fernández, and it is said that because of it he had to beg Juan Gabriel to let him record it.

Juan Gabriel and Vicente Fernández were not the great friends that many may think and at some stage of their lives they would have had problems, several media outlets highlight this.

It is also said that Fernández, who died on December 12, 2021 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, would not have wanted to become a friend of Juan Gabriel for their supposed preferences, situation that neither of them ever spoke publicly about.

And to record La diferencia, then Vicente Fernández and his production team at the time they would have had to “beg” Juan Gabriel to be allowed to record it, However, none of the two celebrities ever approved or denied this either.

The difference speaks of unrequited love and is a song of pain because man suffers, since it is not reciprocated by who he considers the love of his life, and it is one of the greatest musical successes in the careers of Juan Gabriel and Vicente Fernández.

Vicente, “El charro de Huentitán”, also recorded with his voice and style Eternal Love, another of the hits composed by “El Divo de Juárez”, who was originally from paracuaro, Michoacan, and died at the age of 66 in Santa Monica, California, USA, due to an acute myocardial infarction.

