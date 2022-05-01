The broadcast of the radio program Our Man in Deventer of presenter Özcan Akyol was moved to the media park in Hilversum on Saturday night by order of the police. The East Netherlands police are investigating threats against Akyol. Normally the broadcast of the program takes place from Akyol’s home in Deventer, but this time Akyol was “escorted” to the studio in Hilversum, according to his own words.

A police spokesperson informed the ANP news agency that a report has been filed and that the report is being taken seriously. Police declined to comment on the nature of the threats. Pending the investigation, they will be reluctant to disseminate information about the case. Akyol says the threats are not related to the riot surrounding the program that was stopped this week Today Insidewhere he was a guest last Thursday.

At the beginning of his program in the night from Saturday to Sunday, the program maker said that the “serious threats” not only affect him, but also his family and the people with whom he works. That is why he decided to make the program in Hilversum. It is not clear whether the upcoming broadcasts will also be made from Hilversum. “Every time a threat analysis will be made again,” said Akyol in a response to NRC†