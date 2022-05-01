“When is Charli’s birthday?” was one of the most Googled questions in the Netherlands this week. Who is this about and why is that person’s birthday so important?

It can’t be missed: this question is about Charli D’Amelio. The American regularly passes by in the section Showbytes Worldwide (like here), but otherwise you don’t see her in traditional media. So some facts.

With over 140 million followers, she is the world’s most popular user of TikTok, the short video app. In the past year alone, she earned 15.4 million euros, according to business magazine Forbes† Her birthday? Today, May 1. The age at which she reached all this? 18 years. Does she do it alone? No, her family is also known and sister Dixie (20) also tiktokt (57.4 million followers) and earned about 8.8 million euros in 2021.

How did they do that? Dancing and miming used to get them millions of followers, now dancing and miming with a product in their hands get them those millions of euros.

With 1 billion users per month and the best traffic on the internet, TikTok is an interesting place to advertise. And especially in the films of the D’Amelio sisters, who know the commercially important young target group very well. After all, they are part of it. Read on under Charli’s dance video:

TikTok stars sometimes ask 440,000 euros for one post in which they promote a product, according to Forbes† Big brands like McDonald’s, Louis Vuitton and Amazon have already advertised in this way. You sometimes hardly notice that it happens, for example when Charli again drinks a drink from Dunkin’ Donuts in the picture or tells you which cosmetics are supposedly her favorite. Read on under the video in which Charli promotes chips:

Their fame also makes Charli and Dixie successful outside the app. The highest-earning tiktokers of the past year received 30 to 50 percent of their income from sponsorship deals on the website. The D'Amelios do everything besides this: they have a reality series with their parents on Hulu, Dixie is an accomplished singer and they started a clothing line under the banner of the well-known brand Hollister. There you will of course get an 18 percent discount for Charli's 18th birthday, as long as you buy. Read on under the video in which sister Dixie collaborates with top fashion brand Valentino:

The sisters also have their own program on Snapchat, in which they compete in things like baking and board games. It is making money by putting a camera on even the most mundane activities, the business magazine writes.

The wealth sounds blissful, but the fame has a downside. Charli came out a little spoiled two years ago, was immediately inundated with death threats and even considered quitting. She didn’t and, like her sister, is only getting bigger. She celebrates her birthday today with friends and family, the first photos are already on her Instagram account, good for 48.2 million followers: Read on below the post.





In terms of followers, the competition is chasing Charli. Senegal-born Khaby Lame has now gathered more than 137 million followers with his videos, in which he usually shows with a laconic face how much easier he does things that others find very interesting:

