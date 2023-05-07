And a video clip on social platforms showed that a fan in the stands made racist gestures towards the 30-year-old striker.

Tottenham Hotspur said in a statement that it was aware of the incident involving its South Korean star, adding that “discrimination of any kind is abhorrent and unacceptable.”

He added that he is working with the Metropolitan Police and Crystal Palace to reach those involved in the incident, stressing his intention to take the strongest possible action against them.

In the same context, Crystal Palace stated: “We are aware of a video clip that was circulated online, in addition to reports that were sent to us directly regarding a person present at the Tottenham stadium yesterday (Saturday).

He stressed, “The evidence has been shared with the police, and when he is identified, he will face a ban in the club. We will not tolerate such behavior in our club.”

The match between the two sides ended with Tottenham’s victory over Crystal Palace, with a clean goal.

With this victory, the Spurs raised its tally to point No. 57, in sixth place. Palace’s balance stopped at 40 points from 35 matches, in twelfth place.