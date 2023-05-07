Sunday, May 7, 2023
Sweden | A man bitten by a snake refused to go to the hospital, the police found him dead

May 7, 2023
Sweden | A man bitten by a snake refused to go to the hospital, the police found him dead

The man had found a snake in his apartment on Saturday.

Swedish the police suspect that the man died of a snakebite in Tanumi in the province of Bohuslän, they say, among other things Aftonbladet, Bohusläningen and Swedish Radio.

On Sunday night, the police had received an alarm at an apartment in Tanum municipality. A man in his 50s was found dead in the apartment.

“There has been a death in Tanum, which may be due to a snake bite. The matter is being investigated, but not as a crime,” says the Bohuslän police, according to Aftonbladet.

The police according to the report, the snake had bitten the man when he had tried to throw out the snake found on Saturday.

“It’s probably about demand. The man must have been bitten when he allegedly tried to throw the snake out of the apartment,” says the police.

According to Aftonbladet, the man’s hand was swollen from the bite, but he refused to go to the hospital.

Aftonbladet interviewed by a Swedish WWF expert by Tom Arnbom according to a vulture bite is a possible cause. However, it is rare for a vulture bite to lead to death.

“This is extremely rare in Sweden, it might happen once every ten years or less,” says Arnbom.

According to Arnbom, vultures usually wake up from their winter hibernation at this time of year. For example, dogs may often fall victim to their bites.

Deaths from vulture bites are also very rare in Finland.

Science Magazine said last year that approximately 50–150 vulture bites occur in Finland each year. The last fatal viper bite was in 1998 and before that in 1984.

Viper is the most common venomous snake in Europe, and it is also found in almost the entire country in Finland.

According to the guidelines of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), a bite from a kyu always requires a doctor’s evaluation.

The bite site should be kept as immobile as possible. This can be facilitated, for example, by splinting the bite site or carrying the bitten person away from the scene. Movement speeds up the spread of the poison in the body.

The bite site is often painful, swollen and blue-black in color. In addition, the bite may cause nausea, vomiting and loss of consciousness. For an allergic person, a bite can also cause respiratory symptoms.

