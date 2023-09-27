“The date of the classics” is the most anticipated day of all in the 2023 Professional League Cup, which will cross the long-time rivals plus other close matchups on matchday 7, and logically among the highlights will be Find the Avellaneda classic between “Academicos” and “Rojos”: Racing will host Independiente in the duel between neighbors. Let’s go with the previous one.
In which stadium is Racing-Independiente played?
Date: Saturday September 30
Location: Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: President Perón
Schedule: 7:00 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 6:00 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 5:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Hernán Mastrángelo
How can you watch Racing-Independiente?
TV channel: TNT Sports/ESPN Premium (with the contracted Soccer PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest Racing news?
The three footballers who were absent against Godoy Cruz on the last date will be at the disposal of coach Fernando Gago for the duel against Rojo this Saturday. They are Sigali, Colombo and Moreno.
What is the latest news from Independiente?
Mauricio Isla, defender of Independiente, trained alongside the group but once again felt discomfort due to his muscular overload, so they will continue to test him during the week and he is not ruled out to start against Racing on Saturday.
Possible formations
Racing: Arias; Martirena, Rubio, Sigali, Piovi, Rojas; Moreno, Gomez; Quintero, Roger Martínez and Ojeda or Hauche.
Independent: Rey, Isla, Aguilar, Laso, Báez, D. Pérez, Marcone, Mancuello, Braian Martínez, Canelo and Giménez.
Forecast
Racing will win 1 to 0, with a goal from Roger Martínez.
