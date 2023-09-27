Damian Lillard has finally freed himself from his cage. The NBA star has achieved what he set out to do, playing on a team that will allow him to fight for a championship. The seven-time All Star point guard has been signed by the Milwaukee Bucks and will compete in the East alongside one of the best in the league, the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, who already has a ring. The Portland Blazers have received three players in exchange, the first pick of the draft in 2029 and the right to two other signings. A three-way operation that also involves the Phoenix Suns has been necessary for Lillard to leave the West and put an end to the soap opera of his transfer, which had been one of the most followed dramas by basketball fans during the summer.

Lillard, 33, hasn’t completely gotten his way. The Oakland-born star, also fond of rapping in her free time, had asked her team to leave her since the beginning of July, after a disastrous season where injuries stagnated Portland at the bottom of the conference. Lillard only played 58 games. It was the beginning of a tortuous breakup with someone who has been her home for eleven seasons and where she received the rookie of the year award in the 2012-2013 campaign. The point guard set a destination for himself very early on. He informed the Oregon team management that he wanted to go to the Miami Heat to play with Jimmy Butler, who lost this year’s finals against the unstoppable machine of Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. That signing would have meant an even more complex cavalcade of movements than what has been announced. “They need to investigate the Bucks for interference,” Butler joked Wednesday on social media after the trade of Dame Time, as Lillard is called, was reported.

Damian Lillard in a file photo. Jeffrey Phelps (AP)

With a three-point percentage close to 40%, Lillard will add depth to the offensive power commanded by Giannis. In return, Portland will receive, in addition to the selections draft, to former Buck Jrue Holiday, a shooting guard; Bahamas center Deandre Ayton and Belgian wing Toumani Camara, both from Phoenix. In this way, the Blazers begin to build their future around 19-year-old point guard Scoot Henderson, the third player selected in the draft and who plays the same position as Lillard although with less aim than Milwaukee’s new star.

The Blazers begin a new era, as they have sent the entourage that accompanied Lillard to Phoenix, including Serbian center Jusuf Nurkic, forward Keon Johnson and power forward Nassir Little. Grayson Allen leaves the Bucks to play in Arizona alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on one of the most dominant teams in the conference. The Suns lost the 2021 final against Giannis’s Bucks and have succumbed in the West semifinals for two years in a row.

Lillard leaves good memories among Portland fans. The arrival of Dame meant for the team the almost certain appearance in the playoffs. The Blazers made the postseason eight years in a row, starting in 2014. The best year was 2019, when the group reached the Western finals, but was swept in four games by the powerful Warriors of Steph Curry and company. That same year, Lillard left what is perhaps the most iconic image of him on the court. This occurred in the final seconds of Game 5 against Oklahoma during the first round of the playoffs. With the score tied 115-115 and just a few seconds left on the clock, Lillard unleashed a three-pointer about 12 yards from the basket. The shot went in cleanly, sparking absolute jubilation in the Blazers’ packed Moda Center. When the camera was pointed at the player’s face he could only capture a stoic face that did not flinch. Dame Time had set her pace. The time has come to Milwaukee.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.