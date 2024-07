Where will cars be racing in July and August 2024? The calendar of races Formula 1 in 2024 it plans events in July on the historic slopes of Silverstone in the UK, Hungaroring in Hungary and Spa Francorchamps in Belgium. In August, after the summer break, the drivers return to racing in Netherlands in Zandvoortand a week later at Monza for the Formula 1 Italian GP.

Car races July 2024

Where to race in July: car races, scheduled and scheduled car races.

International competitions July 2024

July 4-6 → Belgium Spa-Francorchamps TCR Europe

5-7 July → Australia Townsville Supercars Championship

5-7 July → Estonia Delfi Rally European Rally Championship

5-7 July → Great Britain Silverstone F1-F2-F3

July 6-7 → USA Chicago Street Course Nascar Cup Series

July 7 → USA Mid-Ohio Indycar Series

July 7-9 → Mugello Italy Euro4 Championship

July 12-14 → Italy Mugello Formula Regional

July 13-14 → USA Iowa Indycar Series

July 13-14 → USA Pocono Raceway Nascar Cup Series

July 14 → Brazil 6 Hours of Sao Paulo WEC

July 14 → Italy Mugello Formula Regional European

July 18-21 → Latvia Tet Rally WRC

July 19-21 → France Paul Ricard Formula Regional

July 19-21 → Hungary Hungaroring F1-F2-F3

July 19-21 → Germany Hockenheim GT World Challenge Europe

July 19-21 → Japan Oyama Super Formula Championship

July 19-21 → Australia Sidney Supercars Championship

July 20-21 → Great Britain London Formula E

July 20-21 → USA Indianapolis Speedway Nascar Cup Series

July 21 → France Le Castellet Formula Regional European

July 21 → Canada Toronto Indycar Series

July 21-23 → France Le Castellet Italian F4

July 24-29 → France Le Castellet Ferrari Challenge Europe

July 26-28 → Rally di Roma Capitale Rally Championship

July 26-28 → Germany Nürburgring GT World Challenge Europe

July 26-28 → Belgium Spa-Francorchamps F1-F2-F3

July 26-28 → Italy Rally Roma Capitale ERC

In July, F1 races in Great Britain, Hungary and Belgium

NATIONAL Competitions July 2024

July 5-7 → Imola FX Racing Weekend

July 6-7 → Varano CIV Classic

July 12-14 → Mugello CI Gran Turismo Endurance

July 12-14 → Mugello TCR Italy

July 12-14 → Mugello CI Sport Prototypes

July 12-14 → Mugello Carrera Cup Italia

July 28 → Magione RS Cup

July 28 → Magione Formula Junior

July 28 → Magione Formula Historic

July 28 → Magione Youngtimer Touring Cup

Rally/Regularity July 2024

July 4-7 → Italian Baja 2024 CI Cross Country

July 6-7 → The Mille Curve CIREAS

July 6-7 → RXItalia Maggiora CI Rallycross

July 7 → Rally del Matese and Medio Volturno CRZ

July 7 → Experience Raid CI TRIAL 4X4 Trophy

July 12-13 → Rally Alpi Orientali Historic CIRAS

July 14 → Rally Friuli-Venezia Giulia CRZ

July 14 → Rally of Caltanissetta and Vallone CRZ

July 18-20 → CIGE Dolomites Gold Cup

July 19-20 → Rally Lana TIR

July 20-21 → Palagano City Trophy CIVel. Off-road by FIF

July 21 → Rally Lana CRZ

July 26-28 → Rally Roma Capitale CIAR-CRZ

July 27-28 → Vighizzolo d’Este CIVel. on land

The Rally di Roma is scheduled for the weekend of July 28th

Hill Climb/Slalom July 2024

July 5-7 → Cesana Sestriere CIVSA

July 5-7 → Giarre Montesalice Milo CIVM Hill Climb

July 12-14 → Vallecamonica Trophy CI Super Climb-CIVM

July 12-14 → Slalom City of Campobasso CI Slalom

July 19-21 → Scarfiotti CIVM Trophy

July 26-28 → Alpe del Nevegal CIVM

July 26-28 → Slalom City of Corleto CI Slalom

Car races August 2024

Where to race in August: car races, scheduled and scheduled car races.

International competitions August 2024

1-4 August → Finland Secto Rally WRC

August 3 → Germany Nürburgring NLS4 VLN

August 4 → USA Road America IMSA

16-18 August → Australia Symmons Plains Supercars Championship

16-18 August → Czechia Barum Rally European Rally Championship

August 17 → USA Madison Indycar Series

August 17-18 → USA Michigan Raceway Nascar Cup Series

August 23-25 ​​→ USA Daytona Raceway Nascar Cup Series

August 23-25 ​​→ France Magny-Cours GT World Challenge Europe

August 23-25 ​​→ Japan Motegi Super Formula Championship

23-28 August → Zandvoort Netherlands F1

August 25 → USA Portland Indycar Series

August 25 → USA Virginia Raceway IMSA

August 30/September 1 → USA Milwaukee Indycar Series

August 30/September 1 → Italy Monza F1-F2-F3

30 August/1 September → Great Britain Rali Ceredigion ERC

August 30/September 2 → USA Darlington Raceway Nascar Cup Series

August 31/September 1 → Czechia Most Euronascar

The Formula 1 Italian GP will be held in Monza on Sunday 1st September

NATIONAL Competitions August 2024

August 23-25 ​​→ Mugello CI Gran Turismo Sprint

August 23-25 ​​→ Mugello FX Racing Weekend

August 24-25 → Mugello Mini Challenge

August 30th/September 1st → Vallelunga FX Racing Weekend

Rally/Regularity August 2024

August 4 → Rally of Scorzè CRZ

August 4 → Lucca City Cup CRZ

August 4th → Rally Valli Oltrepò CRZ

August 21 → Rally Tirreno-Messina CRZ

August 30-31 → Piancavallo TIR Rally

August 31 → RXItalia Maggiora CI Rallycross

Climb/Slalom August 2024

2-3 August → Rieti-Terminillo Carotti Cup CI Super Climb-CIVM

9-11 August → CIVM Peoples’ Turning Points

9-11 August → Slalom City of Santopadre CI Slalom

August 23-25 ​​→ Mugello CIVCA

August 23-25 ​​→ Sila CIVM Cup

August 23-28 → Vittorio Veneto Cansiglio CIVM

August 30/September 1 → Coppa Fagioli CI Super Salita-CIVM

August 30th/September 1st → Slalom Curinghese CI Slalom

Read also:

→ Car racing calendars

→ Formula 1 Race Calendar 2024

→ Moto GP Race Calendar 2024

→ WRC Calendar 2024

→ Formula E Calendar 2024

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!