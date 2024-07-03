Foreigner arrested in Moscow for harassing three girls on beach

A citizen of Uzbekistan who molested three underage girls was arrested in Moscow. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the capital’s department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

According to the department, on June 30, the suspect accosted three teenagers at the public beach “Borisovskie Prudy”. They told their parents about what happened, and they contacted the police.

The foreigner was soon detained. He was charged under paragraph “b” of Part 5 of Article 132 (“Violent acts of a sexual nature”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it became known that a 31-year-old man who had been harassing his little stepdaughter was detained in Moscow.