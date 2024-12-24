Definitely, a plague of injuries has taken over the team’s locker room. Real Betis Basketball. The last to fall has been Brooks DeBischopwho damaged his right knee in Orense and missed the match played this Monday afternoon in Oviedo, corresponding to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Spanish Cup. It was already estimated yesterday that the mishap would keep him off the slopes for around a month and a half, but until clinical tests determined the extent of the illness it would not be definitively known.

This Tuesday, in a brief medical report, the green and white club notified that the North American player, a key piece in the structure of Gonzalo García de Vitoriawill undergo surgery for a torsion of the right knee which, after additional tests, confirms lateral meniscus tear. According to club sources, until he undergoes surgery, the exact period of his recovery will not be known.

From Betis Basketball they regret the bad luck of this season in terms of injurieswhich are obviously reducing the team’s competitive capacity for a simple reason: the absence of players forces others to take on minutes to replace them with the risk of injury that this entails. In Pumarín, for example, Kasibabu, the other specific five on the squad, touched the 35-minute limit on the court, making a major effort to provide hierarchy, presence and energy to the team on the boards.

In the press room, the green and white coach gave a lot of value to the victory due to the conditions in which the team arrived: without Cvetkovic, DeBisschop or Álex Suárez, with Atencia just landed, almost without having trained, and with Jelinek forcing in the final stretch of recovery from his injury (base fracture of the fifth metatarsal of the right foot) to help the team. The Basque coach put the physical problems already suffered at up to nine. The list of injured people (almost all, bone issues) in these four months of competition is made up of Pablo Marín, Cvetkovic, Jelinek, Álex Suárez, Kasibabu, Rubén López de Torre and DeBisschopthe latter two on two occasions. And these losses have also been joined by Radoncicwho missed two games due to suspension.









The calendar has not helped either due to the overload of meetings in December. Next Sunday, against Naturavia Morón in San Pablo, the Betis will play the seventh in less than thirty days. a beating. Like the one the team hit this weekend. From Orense, where he played on Friday night, he came to Seville on Saturday and got back on the plane on Sunday to compete on Monday in Oviedo. Without adequate time to rest, recover, much less train.

Brooks medical report Our player suffered a twisted right knee. After complementary tests, a rupture of ME in the right knee was confirmed. In the next few days he will undergo surgery. We wish you a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/SP9CmRUDia — Real Betis Basketball (@RealBetisBasket) December 24, 2024

If the meniscus was not severely affected, DeBisschop He could be off the slopes for four to six weeks. It is the estimate. He is a very important player, the starting center, who is averaging 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2 assists. Numbers and intangibles that must be replaced with a substitute that the club is looking for in the market. Yesterday, Betis Baloncesto denied the possibility that Boban Marjanovic, a center with extensive experience in the NBA who left Fenerbahçe, was in the club’s orbit. The Serbian is in another economic dimension, far from the reality of a project like the green and white one that he already carried out a very important financial effort in the summer to recruit a plethora of ACB level players with the objective of returning precisely to the Endesa League.